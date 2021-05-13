Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $115.50

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.50 ($1.51) and traded as high as GBX 133 ($1.74). Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.67), with a volume of 8,181 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £37.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 116.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 78.55.

About Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG)

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops digital health solutions in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online patient recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from Phases IÂ-IV or a cognitive testing software that enhances the chances of success and minimizing the risk of failure in neuroscience research; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps for data collection to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Cognition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Cognition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.