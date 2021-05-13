Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$25.00 at TD Securities

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CCO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cameco from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Cfra raised their price objective on Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut Cameco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.59.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCO opened at C$23.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.05. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$11.84 and a 1 year high of C$24.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$550.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.