Canaccord Genuity Trims Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Target Price to $7.00

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calyxt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calyxt currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.75.

CLXT stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.36. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a negative net margin of 318.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLXT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calyxt by 32.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Calyxt by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Calyxt by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,618,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 343,022 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Calyxt by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 343,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Calyxt by 386.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 24,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

