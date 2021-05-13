Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG-A) to Buy

Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG-A) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $85.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of MOG-A stock opened at $84.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.74.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

