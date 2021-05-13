Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €60.86 ($71.60).

Shares of COK opened at €48.75 ($57.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is €50.28 and its 200 day moving average is €47.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 30.47. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a fifty-two week high of €59.05 ($69.47).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

