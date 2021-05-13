Cango (NYSE:CANG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cango (NYSE:CANG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cango Inc. provides an automotive transaction service platform which connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other industry participants primarily in China. It offer automotive financing services which include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, car buyers and after-market services to car buyers. Cango Inc. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of CANG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,193. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $789.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.58. Cango has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $168.19 million for the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 138.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cango will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. Cango’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANG. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cango in the 4th quarter valued at $1,400,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cango in the 4th quarter valued at $720,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cango by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cango during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

