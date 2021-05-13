Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.40 EPS

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CNNE opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.59. Cannae has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $46.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNNE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $397,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,517,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $472,730 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

