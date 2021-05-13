Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Price Target to $24.00

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

NASDAQ CRIS opened at $16.27 on Thursday. Curis has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 3.29.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the first quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Curis in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

