Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Capital One Financial has decreased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Capital One Financial has a payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $9.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $152.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 76.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.86. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $160.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.