Capital One Financial Comments on Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.75. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $520.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $43.98.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 30.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,715,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

