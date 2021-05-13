Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to post sales of $36.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.57 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $35.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $139.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.09 million to $142.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $134.67 million, with estimates ranging from $126.48 million to $148.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital Product Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPLP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.27. 105,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,518. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

