Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSTR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Capstar Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $427.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.13. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $20.03.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.63 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

In other news, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $850,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $48,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,736.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $131,350 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capstar Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,809,000 after buying an additional 110,447 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 581,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 393,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 35,661 shares during the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

