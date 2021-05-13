Cara Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.71). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $657.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%.

In other news, insider Scott Terrillion sold 4,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $77,397.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,267.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $58,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,287 shares of company stock valued at $714,394. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

