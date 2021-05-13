Carbon Trading Up 67.4% Over Last 7 Days (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Carbon coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Carbon has traded 67.4% higher against the dollar. Carbon has a market capitalization of $9.32 million and approximately $436,626.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.63 or 0.00624980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00081722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00237020 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.86 or 0.01089235 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $596.57 or 0.01192595 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,493,440 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio.

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

