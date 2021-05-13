Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $64.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $66.00.

CAH has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.50.

CAH opened at $55.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.56.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

