CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Raymond James

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDNA. HC Wainwright cut CareDx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised CareDx from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.43.

NASDAQ:CDNA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.73. 36,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,114. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -136.89 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,064,571.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,768.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 26,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,812,639.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 412,757 shares in the company, valued at $28,455,467.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,439 shares of company stock valued at $7,394,768. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,099,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,129,000 after acquiring an additional 248,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CareDx by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,418,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,759,000 after acquiring an additional 65,135 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in CareDx by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,109,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,521,000 after acquiring an additional 139,636 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in CareDx by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,099,000 after acquiring an additional 442,692 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CareDx by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 866,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after acquiring an additional 103,319 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

