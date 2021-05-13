Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $37.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.86. 471,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,380,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,257,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

