Carrefour (EPA:CA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.59

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €14.59 ($17.16) and traded as high as €16.84 ($19.81). Carrefour shares last traded at €16.81 ($19.78), with a volume of 3,399,050 shares.

CA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.40 ($20.47) price target on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €17.27 ($20.32).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.61.

About Carrefour (EPA:CA)

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

