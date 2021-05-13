Carry (CRE) Price Reaches $0.0136

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Carry has a market cap of $107.47 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00028245 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00052270 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,832,783 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

