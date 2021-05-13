Cash Tech Tops 1-Day Volume of $96,731.00 (CATE)

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Cash Tech has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $96,731.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cash Tech has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Cash Tech coin can now be bought for about $0.0869 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cash Tech alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00087210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.24 or 0.01109746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00067924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00113200 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00062952 BTC.

Cash Tech Profile

Cash Tech (CRYPTO:CATE) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi.

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

Cash Tech Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cash Tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cash Tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cash Tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cash Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cash Tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.