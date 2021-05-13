cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN YCBD traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $2.65. 29,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,539. cbdMD has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $6.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of cbdMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, CEO Martin A. Sumichrast sold 240,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $1,060,954.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,000 shares in the company, valued at $539,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Raines III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,421.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 484,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,436 in the last ninety days.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

