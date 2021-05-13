Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives $51.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUN. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $45.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

