Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 322,999 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $57,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price target on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.88.

CE opened at $163.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

