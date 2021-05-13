Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.30.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$9.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of C$19.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.95. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.77.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.37). The firm had revenue of C$3.57 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -0.90%.

In related news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,142.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

