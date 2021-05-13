Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,004 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after acquiring an additional 554,576 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $879,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $2,737,946.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,114,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,835. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.