Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,268,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after buying an additional 3,668,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lyft by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,494,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,365,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $278,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock valued at $311,387,156 over the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft stock opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.07. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

