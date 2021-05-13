Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,475,046,000 after buying an additional 144,814 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after buying an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,698,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $677,260,000 after buying an additional 91,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,570,067 shares of the software company’s stock worth $479,404,000 after purchasing an additional 123,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.91.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $269.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.57 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The company has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 140.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

