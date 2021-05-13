Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $219,000 Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $58.68 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.66.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.