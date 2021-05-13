Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FE opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

