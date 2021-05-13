Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 545 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) by 39.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKK opened at $47.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.92. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $139.41 and a 1 year high of $352.89.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.