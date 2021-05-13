Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 251,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Centene were worth $16,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,362,000 after acquiring an additional 939,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,910,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,816,000 after acquiring an additional 534,140 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Centene by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,252,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,280,000 after acquiring an additional 21,454 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,345,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,884,000 after buying an additional 29,069 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.77.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $69.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.78. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $72.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

