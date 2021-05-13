CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) CFO Acquires $240,600.00 in Stock

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CNP stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,101,000 after acquiring an additional 392,768 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 505,773 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 82,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 54,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNP. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.42.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

