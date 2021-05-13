Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Centerra Gold.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.

Several research firms have commented on CGAU. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,938. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centerra Gold (CGAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.