Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Downgraded by Cormark

Cormark cut shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) from a top pick rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cormark currently has C$9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$24.00. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CG. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$10.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CSFB reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.32.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$9.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company has a market cap of C$2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 5.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.84. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 2.5699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.03%.

In other news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$540,777.60. Insiders sold 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449 over the last 90 days.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

