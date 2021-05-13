Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Increased to $750.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective raised by research analysts at TD Securities from $740.00 to $750.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s current price.

CHTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.29.

Charter Communications stock opened at $681.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $485.01 and a 52-week high of $704.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $645.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $635.69. The firm has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,560 shares of company stock worth $14,061,988. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,475,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $3,837,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $2,738,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

