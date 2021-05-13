Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 17,493 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,493 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.7% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $4,984,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $239.91 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.61 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $281.83 billion, a PE ratio of 90.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

