Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,360 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.46% of American Equity Investment Life worth $13,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AEL. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.89.

NYSE:AEL opened at $29.75 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,635. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

