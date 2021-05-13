Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,148 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.92.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $372.20 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $164.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

