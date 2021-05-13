Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $9,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Ciena by 3,705.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $153,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $98,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,835. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $49.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.17. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Ciena’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.