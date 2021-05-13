Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 27,352 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,352 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

COLM stock opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.40 and a 200 day moving average of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,483,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,610,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,376 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,957 over the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

