Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.63.

Shares of CSH.UN traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of C$7.25 and a 12-month high of C$13.08. The stock has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 183.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.38.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

