Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chemed were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Chemed by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Chemed by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Chemed by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

CHE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

CHE stock opened at $484.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $471.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $417.41 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.96 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. Research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.75%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total transaction of $1,432,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,069,052.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.