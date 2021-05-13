Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. Sells 5,101 Shares

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chevron stock opened at $107.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

