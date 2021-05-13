Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Given New $18.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chimerix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Shares of Chimerix stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.94. 7,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,429. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $684.52 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 21.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 113,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 9.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

