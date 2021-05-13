Christopher D. Boone Sells 469 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CABO stock traded up $13.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,726.43. 34,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,382. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,682.44 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,797.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,952.16.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,109.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Permit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 61.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

