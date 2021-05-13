ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ChromaDex to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $470.10 million, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $23.66.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%. Equities analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,529.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

