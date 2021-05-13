Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) SVP Sells $597,810.00 in Stock

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Austin W. Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total value of $614,310.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $188.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.24 and a 200-day moving average of $207.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.03 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

