CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Gap Up to $15.55

Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.55, but opened at $17.32. CI Financial shares last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 569 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIXX shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CI Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.57.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,156,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 339.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 86,425 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in CI Financial by 273.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 585,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after buying an additional 428,836 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in CI Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 630,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

