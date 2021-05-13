CIBC Boosts Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Price Target to $29.00

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DRUNF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dream Unlimited from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DRUNF traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.45. 21,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. Dream Unlimited has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $19.53.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.