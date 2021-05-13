Citigroup Cuts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $58.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.57.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE:TWTR opened at $50.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $80.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $657,372.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,177 shares of company stock worth $4,406,501. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $170,955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,549,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $162,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.